Trail’s 2018 Silver City Days Festival started soggy but ended hot.

The annual homecoming celebration wrapped up Sunday. Keith Smyth with the festival organizing committee says it was a great weekend. He adds the new location of the food fair drew some rave reviews.

Smyth says the Saturday Sidewalk Cafe was one of the more heavily attended events. It was held at the arena after the parade that morning.

The festival’s final day featured a number of family-friendly events.

The City of Trail should have attendance figures from the festival in the next few weeks.