Record-high river levels in the Boundary have declined over the weekend but the potential of another surge of high water looms with warmer temperatures in the forecast.

Last week’s peak of the flooding event in the Boundary saw levels in the Kettle, West Kettle and Granby Rivers top historic highs set in 1948 by 60 cm.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Emergency Operations Centre remains at Level 3 status. Emergency Director Chris Marsh advises residents against prematurely returning to areas which have been placed on evacuation orders.

Nearly 3,000 residents remain on evacuation orders as a result of last week’s floods which peaked Thursday. Seventy-four properties in downtown Grand Forks had their evacuation orders removed so residents are able to get groceries, use the credit union and some other amenities.

Marsh says any properties that have their evacuation orders rescinded will remain on evacuation alert.

Evacuation orders remain intact for more than 1,300 properties.

Marsh says higher temperatures could trigger another high water event. He adds residents should remain vigilant and be prepared.

A secondary peak is projected to take place sometime between Wednesday and Friday.

The RDKB says it is working with its provincial partners to return displaced residents to their homes. It adds re-entry is its top priority.

Over 1,000 people have registered with the Emergency Reception Centre in Grand Forks and the community is being supported by Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Click here for the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts in the Boundary.