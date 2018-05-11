The redevelopment of Castlegar’s main thoroughfare begins Monday.

Crews from MarWest Industries will be working on the road between 17th Street and 13th Street and is scheduled to finish in October.

Crews normal working hours on weekdays will be 6:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Work includes sewer upgrades. That entails replacing the watermain, the storm sewer main and sanitary sewer mains. Columbia Avenue will be repaved and fitted with new curbs and gutters. Sidewalks will be widened for pedestrians and a new one-way separate cycle track for bikes.

Traffic will remain two lanes with no center lane for the most part. Single lane traffic will be necessary at times but those instances will be kept to a minimum.

Drivers are reminded to obey personnel and posted signage.