A number of Search and Rescue teams from our region have been helping with the ongoing flooding situation in the Boundary.

South Columbia, Nelson, Castlegar and Rossland SAR teams are lending their support to Grand Forks SAR to help residents who are being evacuated from their homes.

South Columbia SAR president Mike Hudson says they were called to the area yesterday morning.

Hudson says they’re still helping.

Just under 2,800 residents from 1,395 properties have been issued evacuation orders since flooding began this week. The Grand Forks Fire Department says 10 more home on Almond Gardens Road East are the latest to be evacuated.

About 30 residents who ignored evacuation orders have been rescued today.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says emergency officials are flying over areas impacted by flooding to assist anybody who may have been trapped. The RDKB adds its working on a re-entry plan for evacuated residents.

Interior Health says Boundary District Hospital is still open but Boundary Community Health Centre, Grand Forks Mental Health Clubhouse and Midway Health Unit are closed.

Fortis BC reports power has been restored to its direct Grand Forks customers with the exception of the City of Grand Forks. Customers are being supported from a new substation as the Ruckles Substation remains out of service. Click here for more updates as crews continue to work to restore power in the Boundary.

Click here for the latest updates on evacuation alerts and orders.