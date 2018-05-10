A local group dedicated to protecting our area’s wetlands is concerned about an 80 acre property on 14th Avenue in Castlegar that is up for sale.

Julie Leffelaar with the Castlegar Wetlands Team says the property straddles many important features. This includes South Castlegar’s portion of an undocumented wetlands area and the stream and gully wildlife corridor behind Southridge Drive. She worries that if the property sells it will adversely impact the area’s wildlife and the trail network used by walkers and cyclists.

The property is listed for $350,000. The group had tried to look into delaying any potential sales while they try to raise funds to buy it but were unable to get the owner to agree.

The group has asked the City of Castlegar to consider purchasing the property. They’re asking that anybody who uses the area contact the city as well to lend their support to the group’s ask.

The wetlands are undocumented and Lefelaar says it might be a great chance for Selkirk College students who study wetlands to do some field work.