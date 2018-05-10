FortisBC is helping small businesses around the West Kootenay save money on their energy bills. Community Ambassadors will be in Nelson, Castlegar, and Creston with basic energy-efficiency advice and rebate information. Corporate Communications Advisor Nicole Bogdanovic says there’s some small and easy ways to become more energy efficient.

Bogdanovic says there’s also an opportunity to receive one-on-one advice.

It’s called the Small Business Engagement Initiative and is also open to FortisBC small business costumers outside of those areas.

Click here for a full schedule and more details.