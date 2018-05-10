The Village of Fruitvale and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary are keeping watchful eyes on rising levels in Beaver Creek.

Fruitvale’s Chief Administrative Officer Mike Maturo says there are no evacuation alerts or orders in place. He says they’ll continue to watch the creek in the meantime.

He says there’s rain in the forecast tonight and warmer temperatures expected over the weekend. The weather’s impact on the creek will determine their next steps.

Maturo says sandbags are available.

Flooding in the Boundary has forced the evacuation of over 1,100 properties.