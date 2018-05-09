A celebration is taking over Trail.

The annual Silver City Days Festival kicked off today with Shooting Star Amusement’s Midway attractions and Riverfront Food Fair opening in spite of a bit of rain.

City of Trail events coordinator Andrea Jolly says festivities are set to pick up a notch tomorrow with the Evening Passeggiata, or evening stroll, along the Columbia River Skywalk.

The Evening Passeggiata runs from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Jolly says it’s a great way to ring in the festival. There will also be entertainment, vendors and even a chance to learn a nifty new skill.

Some attractions like the food fair and rides had to be moved a short distance from where they have been stationed in past years. This due to the sale of the Crown Point Hotel.

All the old favorites form past festivals will be back this year. Jolly says there will be plenty of action over the weekend.

Jolly adds the free shuttle bus will be running so festival goers will be able to park in East Trail to avoid downtown parking struggles.

Click here for a full festival schedule.