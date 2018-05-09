Fortis BC has dished out it’s 2018 Efficiency in Action awards and 2 of 10 winners are from Castlegar.

The annual awards recognize customers who incorporated higher than standard energy efficiency into their projects.

Fortis BC’s Nicole Bogdanovic says all nominees for the awards have made great efforts to cut back on consumption.

The City of Castlegar won in the Public Sector – Municipal category. The city was recognized for its LED streetlight conversions and improvements to the South Sewage Treatment Plant.

Bogdanovic says the streetlight conversions save 300,000 kWt a year. That’s enough energy annually for close to 30 homes.

Interfor’s Castlegar division took home hardware as well. They won in the Industrial Customer category for fixes at its Castlegar mill. This includes modernizing the facility with an energy efficient air compressor.

Bogdanovic says the improvements at the mill have reduced their energy use by 2.3 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. That’s equivalent to annual electricity use for more than 200 homes