Dragons (including our Alex Martin - left) prepare to get judgmental at Junior Dragons Den.

The 2018 edition of Junior Dragons Den in the West Kootenay has come and gone.

The annual showcase was held in Trail Saturday where young entrepreneurs pitched their business savvy to judges.

In the youth category the winner was Katherine Wall of St. Joseph’s School in Nelson who showed off her Selkirk Seaglass company which has already been a success. 99.3 The Goat’s Alex Martin was one of the dragons on the judging panel. He says he was particularly intrigued by the runner-up. Myles Peterson from Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School placed second for his Peterson Cryogenics initiative.

The college category also produced some local winners. Cameron Olson who is from Nakusp took first place honours for Wild Kootenay Honey. Vanessa Ford and Josh Skinner from Selkirk College in Castlegar placed second with their Academy Care Box company.

Martin says the winners and second place finishers walked away with some extra funds.

The event took place at Charles Bailey Theatre.