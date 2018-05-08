It seems there is an app for everything nowadays.

Destination Castlegar has partnered with Castlegar & District Economic Development to launch Castlegar Explorer, a new mobile app designed to get locals and tourists to check out many of the city’s sites and attractions.

Marketing Coordinator with Destination Castlegar Andrea Ryman says its an especially nice way for locals to get reacquainted with some places they may not have visited in years. The more sites you visit, the more points you collect.

Points can be redeemed at a number of participating businesses. Usually it means an item will be discounted pending on how many points you have.

Ryman says it’s easy to find and easy to use.

Ryman says there’s currently 11 sites in the area to collect points.