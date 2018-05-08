Trail’s Knights of Columbus will present its Citizen of the Year award at a ceremony tonight.

This year’s winner is longtime Trail resident Margaret Crawford. The former teacher turned community volunteer says she takes a lot of pride in the award. She wasn’t expecting to win or be nominated.

She says the award is a reflection of her work in the community.

Since retiring from teaching in 2003 she has worked with the Greater Trail Hospice Society, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Canada and has worked with local seniors.

She says she has spent most of her life in the area.

She’ll receive her award at tonight’s ceremony at St. Michael’s School gym at 7:00 pm.