Emergency personnel survey the scene of a house fire in Castlegar earlier today

A house fire near downtown Castlegar earlier today drew a big response from the fire department.

Crews were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue at 10:50 am. The response included 10 firefighters, 2 engines, Ladder 1 and Command 1.

Chief Sam Lattanzio says the structure appeared fully involved upon arrival.

One cat managed to escape by itself, another was rescued. Crews deployed their PET O2 equipment and were able to successfully resuscitate a dog.

The fire was completely extinguished by 11:20 am. Lattanzio says the home sustained damage as a result of the blaze.

He says the lone occupant was alerted by a functioning smoke alarm.

One firefighter was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and was released shortly after.