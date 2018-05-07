From left: Jan Morton (president, Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society), Johnny Strilaeff (CEO, Columbia Basin Trust), Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Kootenay West Katrine Conroy and Mayor of Rossland Kathy Moore break ground at a new affordable housing development in Rossland on May 1, 2018.

The Kootenay Society for Community Living will deliver a project hatched by the Columbia Basin Trust and BC Government.

The group will be tasked with creating 11 new affordable housing units as part of a Basin-wide initiative which includes 9 other similar projects. The CBT and province are each chipping in $14 million over the next 3 years to create new affordable housing opportunities.

Society executive director Kathleen Elias says they’re excited to be a part of the project.

She says their ideal tenants will be those in the community who the help such as seniors. But their goal is to be inclusive.

She adds the units could go along Columbia Avenue.

She says they hope to get started soon.