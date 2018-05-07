Castlegar RCMP are investigating an incident Saturday where a vehicle ended up in the Kootenay River.

Around 2:12 pm a hiker called to let them know about a vehicle that lost control on Brilliant Road and went into the water. Sgt. Laurel Mathew says emergency personnel quickly attended.

RCMP also tried to deploy an underwater camera but river currents were too fast for it to be effective. Mathew says currents remain too fast to safely deploy the dive team as well.

Witness accounts state there was one person in the vehicle.

River conditions will continue to be monitored. When it is safe to dispatch divers it will be reconsidered.