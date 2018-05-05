It’s almost makeover time for Columbia Avenue in Castlegar.

The city has announced work will begin on its Columbia Avenue Complete Streets project May 14. Road and utility work will happen between 13th Street and 17th Street and is slated to continue until the end of October.

Traffic will remain 2 lanes with no center. Flaggers will be on hand. Drivers are reminded to obey personnel and posted signage.

The city say there will be instances where single-lane traffic is required but those situations will be kept to a minimum.

Normal working hours for crews are 6:30 am – 6:00 pm Monday-Friday and 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturdays.

The project includes replacements for the water main, storm sewer main, sanitary sewer mains, repaving Columbia Avenue and adding new curbs and gutters, new banner poles and street furniture, pedestrian improvements and a new one-way cycle track.