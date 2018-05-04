The Castlegar Hospice Society is preparing for a week-long celebration.

Sunday marks the beginning of National Hospice Palliative Care week, and the local society will be holding celebrations and events throughout the week.

This year’s theme is “Towards a more compassionate Canada, eh?”

Executive director Suzanne Lehbauer says festivities begin Sunday with their Hike for Hospice event. Registration begins at Kinsmen Park at 10:30 am and the hike begins at 11:00 am. Monday they’re screening a documentary titled “The Nurse with the Purple Hair” from filmmaker Sean Cunningham.

More events are planned through Saturday.

Lehbauer says the Canada-wide initiative gives residents a chance to familiarize themselves with some of the vital services hospices offer their communities.

Lehbauer says staff and volunteers are ready for a week of hard work, but they’re happy to be involved.

