Interior Health’s CEO and new Board Chair were among the Interior Health Authority officials touring our region this week.

They were able to get a close look at some of our area’s hospitals and health clinics. It was Board Chair Doug Cochrane’s first look at many parts of the area and its facilities. He says he enjoyed his visit.

The tour included stops in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and Grand Forks. Cochrane says they had a few points of interest when looking at Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital.

He adds Castlegar’s Health Care sector has lots of potential.

IHA also took time to meet with staff, physicians, foundations and elected officials.