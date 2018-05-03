Out with the old and in with the new.

The ice chiller that has been used at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex is at the end of it’s life cycle and needs to be replaced. Recreation manager Jim Crockett says the decision comes from a review of all the region’s refrigeration plants by Strong Refrigeration.

The review was ordered by the Regional District of Central Kootenay in response to October’s tragedy in Fernie where three rink employees died from an ammonia spill. Crockett says the new chiller will be safer and more efficient.

The new unit will use a fraction of the ammonia the current ice chiller uses. Crockett says the existing ice chiller was taken apart and inspected to see whether or not it could still be used, but the decision was made to replace it.

Crockett says it’s a key piece of equipment for ice programs. He adds it will be ready in time for when the ice comes back this fall.