May is Child Care Month in BC and Kootenay West’s MLA is excited for it.

Katrine Conroy, who is also Minister of Children and Family Development, says it gives the province a chance to spread the word about its recent investments pledged for the child care sector.

Last month the province introduced its Child Care Fee Reduction initiative. Conroy says it’s already helped fill more than 25,000 spaces throughout the province. She says that will be one of the key focuses at a number of events planned throughout the month.

She’s particularly excited for May 17. That’s Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.

The province has pledged a $237 million investment in child care in BC through 2022 to fund over 22,000 new spaces.