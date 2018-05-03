The new Riverfront Centre in Trail.

The new integrated library, museum and visitor centre in Trail is proving to be quite a hit after its first month of operations.

Riverfront Centre museum and archives manager Sarah Benson-Lord says it’s been an exciting first month. She says the gallery is drawing plenty of visits every day.

She adds there’s been an influx of new library members signing up. Since opening they’ve had 174 new library members, including 82 in the first week.

Benson-Lord says visitors appreciate the Riverfront Centre’s setting and pristine views.

Benson-Lord expects next week to be very busy with the annual Silver City Days festival about to get going.

The facility had its grand opening April 2.