There’s a new sheriff in town.

Trail Smoke Eaters fans got a first hand look at the team’s new coach earlier today at the team’s office at Cominco Arena. Jeff Tambellini met with a few dozen fans for the one hour meet and greet session.

Tambellini calls his arrival to Trail a homecoming of sorts.

Tambellini has historic ties to the franchise and city. His father and grandfather were both Smokies at one pont. His grandfather won a world championship with the team in 1961.

Having spent so much time in Trail growing up, Tambellini is no stranger to the Cominco Arena, but he is very impressed with some of the improvements made at the rink the past few years.

Tambellini says it was great to meet with the fans. He says he appreciates their passion.

He was hired Friday to replace former Head Coach/General Manager Cam Keith.