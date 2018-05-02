The Columbia River Skywalk has been recognized in the field of parks excellence.

The BC Recreation and Parks Association has named the bridge as a recipient of its 2018 Parks Excellence Award. Mayor Mike Martin says it’s a nice feather in the community’s cap.

The bridge took nearly 14 months to build, but the project came close to not breaking ground at all. Martin lobbied to the provincial government to step in to help with the project. The bridge officially opened in December 2016. Martin says it was a momentous occasion.

Martin says the bridge serves as a connection for East and West Trail, and also as a link to the rest of Canada. The bridge is part of the Trans Canada Society’s Great Trail network.

The Columbia River Skywalk remains the city’s biggest capital project to date. It cost $15.5 million dollars.

Martin says the bridge has become a welcoming landmark structure.