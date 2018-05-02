A 26-year-old man has incurred a laundry list of charges stemming from a number of incidents in our region yesterday.

It started around 8:00 am when a Slocan Lake RCMP officer stopped a Honda Civic when responding to a complaint of an erratic driver. The Civic stopped and the officer came out to speak with the driver. That’s when the Civic reversed into the RCMP vehicle, striking it a number of times and the driver fled the scene.

Shortly after that the Civic rear ended a Dodge Dakota. The woman driving the Dodge pulled over and left the vehicle to speak to the man driving the Civic. He hopped in the Dodge and took off, leaving the woman on the side of the road.

The Dodge was abandoned in Slocan shortly after and a school district dump truck was stolen. A West Kootenay Traffic Services officer saw the dump truck in motion and tried to pull it over. The truck kept moving and forced an oncoming traffic services vehicle off the road.

The driver abandoned the dump truck in Krestova and stole a brown GMC pickup. The GMC was spotted on Pass Creek Road heading to Castlegar. A Castlegar RCMP officer was able to deploy a spike belt to stop the truck. The driver was brought into custody after a short foot chase.

The 26-year-old is facing a number of charges which include robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and failing to stop at scene of an accident. He also has outstanding charges from the Okanagan for robbery, possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.

No officers were injured in the series of events, the man in custody suffered minor injuries.