The old adage ‘April showers bring May flowers’ could hold true this year.

According to the Southeast Fire Centre our area set a snowfall record with 12.8 cm falling in the first two weeks of the month. Weather forecaster Ron Lakeman says the previous record was 10 cm and the average is around 2 cm.

The latter half of April was a little unsettled but less eventful. An upper ridge of high pressure brought dry, sunny and warmer weather. Lakeman says that warmth should continue into May.

The highest temperature for April was +24 and the lowest was -2.9.