A prescribed burn will be carried out in our area.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is planning an controlled burn in our area.

The 60 hectare operations could begin as early as tomorrow near Winlaw Creek. The start date depends on weather and site conditions.

Fire information officer Carlee Kachman with the Southeast Fire Centre says smoke may be visible from surrounding communities.

Kachman adds the burn is meant to restore the area’s ecosystem.

The burn will also reduce fire fuel in the area to reduce the risk of future wildfires. The site will be monitored at all times by BC Wildfire Service personnel.