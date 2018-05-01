From left: Jan Morton (president, Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society), Johnny Strilaeff (CEO, Columbia Basin Trust), Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Kootenay West Katrine Conroy and Mayor of Rossland Kathy Moore break ground at a new affordable housing development in Rossland on May 1, 2018.

The Columbia Basin Trust and the BC Government are investing in affordable housing.

Both parties will contribute $14 million, for a total of $28 million, over the next three years. This will help in adding 167 new units in the basin.

CBT CEO Johnny Stralaeff says it’s an ambitious initiative.

Straleaff says the goal of the three year initiative is to ensure residents have access to housing that meets their needs as they vary by community throughout the region. He adds this isn’t the first time the CBT and province have partnered on housing initiatives.

Stralaeff says they picked projects in each community that are near shovel ready. He hopes this will allow some projects to get started soon. He says tenants will differ depending on the project.

Units are being added in Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland, Slocan and Naksup. Click here to see a full list of planned projects.