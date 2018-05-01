The executive director of Castlegar’s Sculpturewalk is preparing for an invasion.

Joy Barrett says new sculptures will be installed for the attraction Saturday morning. She says the 2018 season will be their biggest to date.

The 35 sculptures will be added early Saturday. Barrett says this year is a little different as businesses are being offered a chance to take part through sponsoring some of the entries. She says this initiative has already proven to be a big success.

TripAdvisor has ranked Sculpturewalk as its top local attraction and placed it among the top 10% in the entire Kootenay Rockies region. Barrett says it’s popular with locals and tourists.

Voting for the People’s Choice award is open until September. Barrett says about 1,500 votes came in for last year’s award.