The Regional District of Central Kootenay will be working towards 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050. The board of directors voted to support the 100% Renewable Kootenays initiative at their meeting last month, which is spearheaded by the West Kootenay Eco Society. Co-Executive Director for the Eco-Society Matthew Carroll is very excited the RDCK has signed on.

Carroll says it is possible based on some energy modelling they did for the region.

He says we’re lucky in the Kootenays to have hydro power, but transportation and heating systems will be a big focus of the move away from fossil fuels.