The City of Castlegar wants to help you get rid of yard and garden waste.

The City of Castlegar will be preforming the second half of its yard waste collections next week.

Castlegar residents can participate by picking up a biodegradable bag from City Hall. Bags should be tied with compostable twine.

Tree pruning waste should also be bundled with compostable twine. Bundles should be no longer than 3 feet long and 1.5 feet wide.

The city will be collecting in North Castlegar May 8, including the Woodland Park area. They’ll be touring South Castlegar May 9.

Your waste should be put to the curb for collection before 7:00 am.