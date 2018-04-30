The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and local detachments from Castlegar, Trail and Kootenay Boundary executed a search warrant at a Castlegar home April 27.

The home on the 3100 block of Columbia Avenue was sectioned off by police tape for a number of hours.

BC RCMP Sgt. Annie Linteau says police raided the home in support of the investigation of the death of Jordan Workman.

The 38-year-old Castlegar man’s remains were found inside the trunk of a burned Honda Civic off Highway 22 near Genelle January 14. Investigators have ruled that Workman’s death was the result of a homicide.

RCMP did not confirm whether or not Friday’s raid led to any arrests.

Linteau says the Southeast District Major Crime unit continues to investigate Workman’s death.

Police put out a call for public assistance in January seeking any information that could help further the investigation.