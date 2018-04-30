The new head coach of the Trail Smoke Eaters is no stranger to the organization or the BCHL.

Jeff Tambellini was hired as the club’s new coach and general manager. He says he’s excited to join the team next season.

Tambellini has plenty of roots in Trail and with the Smoke Eaters. His grandfather Addie was a member of the 1961 World Champion Smoke Eaters squad. His father Steve was born in Trail and played in the NHL for 10 years.

He says he has met with a number of the returning players on next year’s roster as well as some recruits. He says fans should expect another exciting season.

The Smokies will have big holes to fill on their roster next year with the departures of forwards Kale Howarth, Blaine Caton, Andre Ghantous, Ryan Murphy, Ryan Moon, Daine Dubois and defenders Troy Ring, Jeremey Lucchini and Conner Welsh. Tambellini says they’ll rely heavily on returning veterans and new recruits at the start of next year.

Tambellini, a Port Moody native, brings a wealth of experience to the team. He spent part of his junior career in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs where he was named the league’s MVP in 2002. He was picked in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft. His NHL career spanned 242 games which included a stint with the Vancouver Canucks in the 2010-2011 season. He played 6 playoff games on the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals that year.

Tambellini retired from playing in 2017 and took a coaching position with the University of Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA.

The Smokies parted ways with former head coach and general manager Cam Keith earlier this month after their playoff run came to an end in the third round.