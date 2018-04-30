When the calendar turns it’s page at midnight it’s going to be May, and it’s also going to be Invasive Species Action Month.

The BC Government made the province-wide declaration for a fourth consecutive year as a way to educate people about preventing invasive species from spreading. CKISS education program coordinator Laurie Frankcom says they’ll have their outreach booth all over our region during the month.

She says invasive species pose a great threat to the biodiversity of many or our region’s sensitive ecosystems.

CKISS will be showing ways to prevent them from spreading and habituating in our area. She says it’s actually quite easy.

On May 12 CKISS will have their booth set up at Critter Day in Trail and Nelson Garden Fest. On May 23 they’ll be at the Friends of Kootenay Lake Youth Water Festival. On May 26 they’re going to Castlegar Garden and Nature Fest.

CKISS is also coordinating weed-pulls along Slocan Lake, Summit Lake and in parts of Nakusp.