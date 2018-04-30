Warfield residents are being asked to take steps to conserve water this week.

The village will be running maintenance to its water line to the water treatment plant Wednesday morning til Friday morning. Supply isn’t expected to be affected but the village is requesting that residents cut water consumption while the line is temporarily shut down.

The village is also hoping to hear more feedback from residents about cannabis dispensaries. Only 11 people attended last week’s open house.

A survey is now available online and responses are due Friday. It asks how many dispensaries should be in town and where they should be located.

Click here to fill it out.