Weeds beware, the City of Castlegar is out to get you!

The city will be running weed control operations in a number of parks and fields next week. They’ll get started May 7.

Some of the areas that will be worked on include Millennium Park,  RCMP and City Hall grounds, Kinnaird Park, the Robson Interchange and more.

Groups using sports fields will be notified in advance before their playing area undergoes treatment. Signage will remain in place for 2 days after treatment.