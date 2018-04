The West Kootenay Timberwolves provided an entertaining introduction to the local lacrosse scene Saturday night in Rossland.

In the Junior A box team’s first Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League game they fell 13-10 to Cranbrook Elite.

Matt Anderson scored 5 goals for the Timberwolves.

Coach Peter Youngblut says he expects an entertaining season ahead.

The Timberwolves next home games are May 12 and 13 in Castlegar.