The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in Grand Forks due to recent precipitation and warmer weather causing potential flood risks.

Emergency Program Manager Chris Marsh says the EOC is activated at level 1 right now but could upgrade to level 2 if necessary.

Marsh explains the difference between level 1 and 2 situations.

He adds they’re keeping an eye out on some of the trouble spots from last year.

Last May a number of areas in Grand Forks and the Boundary experience floods due to rising river and creek levels. The RDKB says a number of volunteer groups have already formed to assist residents in obtaining sandbags for their property if needed.

