The City of Castlegar has made its financial blueprint for 2018 official.

The city passed its 2018 budget earlier this week. Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says it features a 1% tax hike for businesses.

The 3.5% residential property tax increase works out to about $39 annually for an average home. Barlow says the increase for businesses should keep them competitive with surrounding communities.

Barlow adds infrastructure renewal is a key focus on this year’s budget.

The city plans to run some big upgrades along and underneath Columbia Avenue and a number of sewer and storm water fixes are in the works as well.