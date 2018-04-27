The old ice chiller at the Castlegar Rec Complex has seen some great local hockey moments!

Out with the old and in with the new.

The existing ice chiller at the Castlegar Rec Complex is at the end of its life-cycle after 22 years of use. A new shell-and-tube model will be installed over the summer. This is meant to improve safety and efficiency.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay ordered a review of refrigeration plants in the region in response to October’s tragedy in Fernie. Three rink employees were killed due to an ammonia spill.

The Castlegar and District Recreation Commission floated the idea of using the chiller currently in use at the Pioneer Arena as it has several years of service left in its life-cycle. But if that idea went ahead it would mean the Pioneer Arena would have to be shut down immediately, potentially leaving the city without a secondary ice surface for at least three years if the upcoming referendum on rec complex upgrades were to succeed.

Installing the new chiller over the summer will ensure the rink is ready for ice programming in the fall.