It’s time for Castlegar to fling into spring.

The 13th annual Spring Fling event takes over Kinsmen Park tomorrow. Chair Peter Laurie says it looks like mother nature is going to cooperate with the event.

There will be plenty of events geared towards kids and families like face painting, stage performances, an all day car show and more.

Laurie says the 3 on 3 hockey tournaments starts at 9:00 am. Players will need to don proper protection.

Click here for a full list of the day’s events.