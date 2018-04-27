The Trail Smoke Eaters are ushering in the Jeff Tambellini era.

Tambellini has been hired to replace Cam Keith as the BCHL club’s new coach and general manager. Tambellini comes to Trail with a wealth of experience in the hockey world.

He is a former BCHL player and was named the league’s MVP in 2002. He would go on to play in the NHL with stints with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks.

The Trail Smoke Eaters are coming off their deepest playoff run since joining the BCHL in 1995, making it to the third round of the playoffs. The lost to the eventual champions, the Wenatchee Wild, in five games.