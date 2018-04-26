Left to right: 99.3 The Goat's Erik Wedikend, Jaxon Squires, Ryder Squires, 99.3 The Goat News Director Wylie Henderson.

The Squires brothers are at it again!

Jaxon and Ryder Squires are raising funds for the BC Children’s Hospital selling pins for Jeans Day. Older brother Jaxon says they’ve done this before.

It’s an initiative that hits close to home for the Squires family. Younger brother Ryder spent the first few days of his life at BC Children’s Hospital. He was rushed there from Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital when he went into respiratory distress less than 24 hours after being born.

He was kept in intensive care for 10 days undergoing MRIs, ultrasounds and X-rays. But Ryder didn’t stop fighting and was eventually able to join his family. Father Rob Squires says it’s great to see them both giving back to the hospital.

The boys are selling pins for $5 and $20 to raise awareness for Jeans Day on May 3. Rob says the pins can be found a few different ways.

Click here to follow the brother’s Facebook page.

Young Ryder Squires had one word to describe this fundraising initiative.

Jeans Day has raised more than $21 million for BC Children’s Hospital since 1990.