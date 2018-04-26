The City of Castlegar is putting substance behind its stance on the upcoming referendum on upgrades to the Castlegar Recreation Complex.

The city announced its support for a “yes” vote earlier this when residents from Castlegar, Area I and Area J hit the polls June 23. On Monday they approved $750 in funds to help with the Friends of the Complex group.

Councillor Florio Vassilikakis says there’s lots of reasons for the city to support the project moving forward.

Vassilikakis says the funds will help the group with things like making posters, buttons and signage.

He says the city’s decision to support the project was aided by rounds of public consultation. A survey commissioned by the Regional District of Central Kootenay earlier this year found 63% of respondents from Castlegar supported the project moving forward.

The project has an estimated price tag of $32.3 million. Local taxpayers would be on the hook for a maximum of $22 million with the rest of the funds covered through grants and other funding sources, if the project gains approval in the referendum.

The vote must pass in Castlegar, Area I and Area J for the project to move forward.