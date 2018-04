It’s almost time for Canada to blow out 151 candles on its birthday cake, and the City of Castlegar is preparing a celebration for the occasion.

This year’s Canada Day event July 1 happens at Millennium Park. There will be music, kids activities, cake and an outdoor movie.

The city is hoping to hear from vendors that would like to set up shop at the event to sell food. Cold water and a limited amount of electricity will be provided.

Applications can be found here.