Spring is finally just arriving which means the snow will start to melt in the mountains. David Campbell, head of the River Forecaster Centre says it’s still a bit behind though at higher elevations. Campbell says this week’s higher temperatures will impact small tributaries in the mid elevation range.

Campbell says the snow melt at higher elevations is behind schedule as accumulation was still happening over the past few weeks and the snow pack has actually grown 5-15 per cent since April 1. He says this means the bigger rivers won’t be impacted just yet.

He says the melt is two to three weeks behind in some cases.