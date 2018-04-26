The City of Castlegar had to make some difficult choices for it’s annual allocation of Columbia Basin Trust community funding initiative.

Mayor Lawrence Chernoff says the city heard from over 40 groups who were vying for funds for various projects.

The city had just over $114,000 to distribute but the more than 40 groups were seeking a total ask of $225,000. Chernoff says they tried their best to split the funds fairly.

Some of the bigger grant recipients are Sculpturewalk for over $15,000 and the Kootenay Gallery for $6,000.

The city also set aside funds for a project at Rotary Skate Park to add a new permanent kiosk to the site.