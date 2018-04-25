You are now able to take a first-hand look at the new Riverfront Centre in Trail from your own home.

A virtual tour of the new integrated library, museum and visitor centre has been posted online. Museum and archives manager Sarah Benson-Lord says it’s a great way to see the facility.

She says the tour won’t be updated for new exhibits. Its more of a way to see what the facility looks like inside and out.

Stantec, the building’s architect company, did the 3D scans for the tour. Dunn says the tour does allow people to get a pretty good look at a number of displays.

Click here to take your tour.