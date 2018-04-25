A prescribe burn will be carried out in our area.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will conduct a prescribed burn in our area.

The 22-hectare operation is planned to happen near the Twobit Creek area, about 15 km north of Deer Park. It could begin as early as tomorrow.

The ministry says smoke may be visible from Deer Park, Edgewood, Renata and surrounding communities.

Prescribed burns are carried out to restore ecosystems. This helps rejuvenate shrub, herb and grass layer to enhance winter habitat for mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep.