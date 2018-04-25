The Castlegar Rebels are getting their roster set for the 2018-19 KIJHL regular season. They’ve made a trade with the Princeton Posse to acquire forwad Kole Halvorson. He had 10 goals and 13 assists in 43 games with the Posse last season.

Halvorson says he looks forward to joining the Rebels and thanked Princeton for the time he spent there.

Defenceman Scott Rademaker is heading to Princeton in exchange. He spent part of last year with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and played 30 games the Rebels, picking up 9 points.