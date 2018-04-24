Trail mayor Mike Martin (center) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the new terminal building at Trail Regional Airport in November, 2017.

Trail will have a new mayor after October’s municipal elections.

This after Mike Martin’s announcement earlier in the week that he will not be seeking re-election. He says he looks forward to enjoying retirement.

Martin was elected as Trail’s mayor in 2014 with 61.8% of the vote. He replaced Dieter Bogs who had been mayor since 1997. Martin says there’s still plenty of work to be done before he leaves office. He says the last big project city council is undertaking is the new all-wheel park being built at Gyro Park.

He says his decision didn’t come easy and took months of thought.

Martin says he’s proud to have been Trail’s mayor. He says city council and staff have made a number of significant projects come to fruition over the past term. This includes the opening of the Riverfront Centre Library-Museum earlier this month, completing the Columbia River Skywalk and rounds of improvements to the airport including a new terminal building and upgraded runway.

Martin says Trail is his home and he’ll remain in the community after leaving City Hall.